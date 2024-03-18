 

Support for Tonton Malele

March 18, 2024
PNG Air is pleased to announce its support for local talent in Papua New Guinea and is excited to be part of Tonton Malele's latest album launch.

Malele is a well-known musical sensation from New Ireland, and his latest release includes ten captivating tracks that promise to enthral audiences far and wide.

To add to the excitement, Malele will debut music videos for each track at the Crystal Bar & Lounge, located in The Cosmopolitan, on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The event begins at 6 pm and guarantees an evening filled with music and entertainment.

Tickets for this exclusive event are now on sale at the Cosmopolitan Club at Vision City in Port Moresby.

Music lovers are invited to join the celebration of Tonton Malele's latest album and support local talent in Papua New Guinea. This unforgettable night promises to be full of music, entertainment, and unforgettable memories.

