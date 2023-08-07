Support for PNG Runway

This year, Trends Beauty International is set to take center stage as the official partner responsible for the dazzling Hair and Make-up artistic work for all 60 models and 13 designers participating in the event.

The upcoming runway, scheduled for 19th of August 2023. The show to be held in Port Moresby, promises to be a spectacle of style and elegance. Attendees can expect a night filled with cutting-edge fashion and beauty.

Director of Trends Beauty International, Joe Lai, highlighted the crucial role their services play in an evolving industry where individuals across society are increasingly conscious of their appearance.

Inking the partnership agreement this week, Lai emphasized the importance of staying ahead in the dynamic world of fashion and design, with make-up serving as an indispensable tool to accentuate and complement designers' creations on the runway.

This marks not the first but a successive instance of Trends Beauty International's involvement in supporting the pivotal platform of the PNG Fashion and Design Week.

With a proven track record of enhancing models' appearances to synchronize flawlessly with designers' ensembles, the collaboration between Trends Beauty International and the event is anticipated to continue cultivating a thriving environment for artistic expression and industry growth.

Janet Sios, Founder of PNG Fashion and Design Week Ltd, expressed gratitude for Trends Beauty International's ongoing commitment to the event's mission.

The partnership aligns seamlessly with this year's theme, "Fashion for Peace," as Trends Beauty International's support ensures that every participant exudes confidence and resonates with the event's message of harmony through fashion.

Sios extended her appreciation to Mr Lai and his dedicated team, highlighting the remarkable creative collaboration that unfolds behind the scenes. The runway is expected to be more than just a display of couture, it will be a symphony of visual artistry and innovation that echoes the spirit of the Papua New Guinean fashion landscape.

Fashion enthusiasts, industry insiders, and the general public eagerly anticipate the Trends Beauty International touch that will transform the runway into a mesmerizing parade of style, grace, and beauty.