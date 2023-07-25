Students given platform to showcase talent

The UPNG Runway was a platform for university students who aspire in the fashion industry to showcase their passion and skills in art and design.

Thirty models and seven designers were selected to showcase their designs to the student body and in front of the PNGFNDW Judges. The three top designers; Susan Maiasa, Edith Tubal, and Zamma Eliakim along with the top ten models will take part in the main PNGFNDW Runway “Fashion for Peace” in August.

The UPNG Creative Director, George Kurokuro said there is a lot of potential from university students in terms of fashion and design.

“The show was a success. The platform helped our students to develop their credibility, creativity, and artistic skills through fashion, model and design”, said Kurokuro.

Kurokuro further addressed that the designers from UPNG were mainly first-year and second-year creative arts students.

He also appreciated the PNGFNDW team for assisting the young designers with tailoring and mentoring the students in the lead-up to the show.

The chief executive officer and Founder of PNG Fashion and Design Week, Janet Sios was impressed with the outcome of the show.

“I am really impressed with the collaboration with the university in rooting these raw talents. We have students who are passionate about arts and design and I am glad we have given them the platform to showcase what they are capable of doing,” said Sios.

“We aim to bring these young talents out and expose their skills in art and design and make them known to be household names in the PNG fashion industry.”

Sios further acknowledged the support from Tourism Promotion Authority, UPNG Student Services, UPNG Student Representative Council, and all other business houses and individuals who participate to make the show for our students come alive.

The main PNGFNDW Runway will be in August 19th at the Stanley’s Hotel, advocating the theme ‘Fashion for Peace”. The show will feature the three top UPNG designers.

Tickets for the show will be out soon.

