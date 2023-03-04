Strut in style with ‘Fashion for Peace’

Established in 2016, PNGFDW is the largest and most successful platform for industry development in the country, driving greater visibility and recognition of PNG's fashion design sector in-country and abroad.

"Aligned to the platform's vision of growing a sustainable fashion design industry in PNG, every year since 2016, we incorporate key messaging into our annual program delivery.

“Looking around today, we are proud of the positive, measurable change this platform has had on real industry development and growth," said Chairlady and Founder Janet Sios.

According to Mrs Sios, the theme 'Fashion for Peace' is significant to the platform's calling to promote the positive influence of fashion on everyday life, linking the psychological impact of fashion to positive human welfare in homes and communities.

"Finding inner peace and happiness in the chaos of the world we live in today is a powerful tool in leading with a positive mindset to create the change we want to see in society," said Mrs Sios.

PNGFDW's milestone achievements include delivering seven of the country's biggest inclusive fashion shows, introducing plus-size fashion and models, working with marginalized segments of society, training and upskilling of aspiring fashion designers and models, international exchange programs, and supporting the creation and growth of MSMEs to sustain livelihoods, among others.

In 2023, PNGFDW's focus will be on extending training workshops to more provinces, working with key government agencies to strengthen cultural creative institutions and promote cultural heritage, continuing advocacy for increased government support for inclusive industry growth, enhancing support for small businesses, and continuing to work with marginalized and vulnerable members of society.

"All programs will culminate in the hosting of the platform's annual fashion runway event on Saturday, August 19, at the Lamana Hotel, where the gurus of the PNG fashion design space will be showcasing their authentic, PNG-made creations to a full house," said Mrs Sios.

She encouraged industry players to be serious about what they want to achieve for themselves, their families, their businesses, and the budding fashion design sector.

Mrs Sios also acknowledged the consistent support of platform partners, including the Australian Government through the PNGAus Partnership, National Gaming Control Board, Tourism Promotion Authority, and National Cultural Commission.

"In 2023, let us move as one for the greater good of fashion and humanity.”