SP Coaster bus winner announced

A surprised Janet Algon who resides in Gerehu Stage One and whose mother recently passed away, was at her mother’s ‘haus krai’ (funeral) when she received the phone call.

Janet received the good news through her grief and will later go to the SP Brewery head office to claim her prize.

The draw ran from August to November this year and across that period over 700,000 entries were entered across the country.

There were 280, 000 entries in the Southern Region with Janet being the winner. Badili Police Station Commander, Inspector Obert Jerry was selected to draw the lucky winner.

“The four lucky winners will each receive the 25-seater coaster bus and that bus can be run as a business, I know a lot of people aspire to run their own business that’s why we had such a great response to this promotion. Others might choose to sell the bus and receive the cash for that. So, the promo was for our consumers and their choice of use”, said the Sales Manager, Matt Green.

He added “The NCP was aimed at rewarding and retaining our very loyal customers and consumers. The NCP had very simple mechanics, you had to go out and purchase SP Lager, collect six of those red promotional caps on our SP brown bottles, submit them into an envelope and put them into one of our draw barrels.”

The next major draw will be for the Momase region in Lae tomorrow with over 167,000 entries from this region.