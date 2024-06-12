Siassi heritage on display in Hawaii

Representing the vibrant Momase region, the troupe showcased the rich heritage of the Siassi Islands through their traditional dances, music, and customs.

With their intricate performances and vivid traditional attire, the Kurkur Cultural Group transported spectators to the heart of Siassi culture.

Their energetic dances, rhythmic melodies, and expressive movements brought to life the essence of the island community's history, beliefs, and way of life.

From tales of fishing to ceremonial rituals, each dance unveiled a glimpse of the unique traditions cherished by the Siassi people.

Through their captivating performances, the Kurkur Cultural Group not only entertained but also served as ambassadors of Papua New Guinea's cultural richness, bridging distances to share their heritage with the world.