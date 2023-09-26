Sel Kambang’ festival makes a come back

The PNG National Cultural Commission presented the renewed certificate for the Sel Kambang festival to the festival organisers last week.

The commission also presented a cheque of K10, 000 to help prepare for the next Sel Kambang Festival in 2024

After the hype of the North Fly District (NFD) Independence and Cultural Show 2023, ended on Friday 22 September, Jacky Nick Chairman for the NFD Independence and Cultural Show 2023, announced that Western Province will be sending the Faiwol Dancing Group to the Enga Cultural Show next year.

“The idea is to display and provide exposure of the North Fly District and the Province to the international community who frequent the Enga Cultural Show”, said Nick.

Chairman Nick acknowledged Kilanda and the NCC for the continuous support.

This cultural exchange program is sanctioned by the office of the Provincial Administrator and supported by the Tourism Promotion Authority.

“We have achieved our goal for this year, which was to renew the ‘Sel Kambang Festival’, since bowing out in 2019 due to COVID-19. We are gaining momentum and reviving the ever famous Sel Kambang (penis gourd) worn traditionally by the male of certain tribes in the North Fly who come to age to adorn this magnificent attire”, emphasized Nick.

Provincial Administrator, Robert Alphonse Kaiyun in his official address told his people to embrace their cultures by also maintaining their mother tongues (lingua).

“One great loss I see today is the loss of language, many cannot speak their (Tokples) mother tongue, that is the first cultural heritage passed down through generations. Seeing our language die out is saddening, lets save a language. I speak tokples when necessary I don’t want to lose it, it is part my cultural heritage and my Yongom identity”, said Kaiyun.

The main Kiunga town oval played host to an array of mesmerizing cultural performances by singsing groups.

On display were the time-honored art of traditional dance, brought to life by the talented tribes of Yongom, Awin, Nigrum, and Faiwol. These captivating displays not only showcased their extraordinary talents but continue to serve as guardians of their cherished heritage.