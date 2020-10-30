Scarlett Johansson marries Colin Jost in 'intimate' ceremony

The wedding took place at the weekend, said by Meals on Wheels, a US-based charity for elderly people.

The charity said Johannson and Jost support their work with vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was "intimate... with their immediate family and love ones, following Covid-19 safety precautions", Meals on Wheels wrote on Instagram.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time," the post added, before asking fans to donate to the charity.

A representative for Johansson confirmed the news.

According to entertainment website TMZ, the couple were married in Palisades, New York.

Johansson started dating Jost, a writer and comedian on the sketch show Saturday Night Live, in 2017, after she made a guest appearance on the show's season finale.

The couple announced their engagement in May 2019.

Johansson is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world - thanks largely to her recurring role as the Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.