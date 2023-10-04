Saii Kay's Minigulai Spectacle

The Minigulai Band, led by Saii Kay, will be showcased on the 14th of October at Club Illusion in Port Moresby.

The much-anticipated Minigulai EP, under the Trembone Studio, boasts a collection of five eclectic tracks, blending English, Pidgin, and Kuanua languages.

The EP features collaborations with the likes of the "Prince of Kopex" Uralom Kania, the dynamic Junky, and the skilled engineer Tremz.

During the showcase, the Minigulai Band will treat the audience to a musical feast, performing the EP's five tracks along with crowd favourites like "Sleepless Nights," "Rayleen," and "Avorong."

Adding to the star-studded lineup, the event will also feature performances by local artists, Gabz Kay, Jay Vii, and Dabz Willz, promising a night filled with diverse musical styles and memorable moments.