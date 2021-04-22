Saii Kay detained by police

The Loneliness singer and his partner were arrested in Lae by the NCD armed robbery squad for the illegal use, and misuse, of motor vehicle.

Lae metropolitan superintendent, Chris Kunyanban, said a complaint was filed in Port Moresby, which was followed up by detectives from Boroko, who managed to apprehend the duo on Tuesday, April 20th.

“What happened was, they hired a vehicle without paying,” stated Chief Supt Kunyanban. “The wife hired the vehicle and they were using it without paying the dues back to the company that they hired the vehicle from.”

Police have been looking for the two for a few weeks.

“After they (police) learnt of their stay in Lae, they organised themselves to come up and pick him up,” added Kunyanban.

Police are yet to disclose the amount owed by the music artist.

The duo were flown to the nation’s capital on Wednesday, April 21st, for formal charges to be laid.