Saii Kay announces nationwide tour

With a musical career spanning 12 years, Saii Kay's journey began with his early exposure to the industry in 2010, notably contributing to his father's album.

Transitioning to a solo career in 2015, Saii Kay has since released two solo albums, with his latest endeavour being the highly anticipated "Unlove." The album, recorded under Creative Sounds, follows the partial release in late 2023 and early 2024, setting the stage for his nationwide tour across 12 provinces.

Starting from March 1st, Saii Kay's first leg of the tour will kick off in Port Moresby, followed by performances in Lae, Madang, Alotau, and beyond. Each province will feature collaborations with local artists, including Saii Kay's uncle, Uralom Kania, and Dema Saul in Madang.

Expressing his gratitude to fans, Saii Kay emphasises the significance of their unwavering support. As he prepares to embark on this musical journey, Saii Kay pledges to deliver unforgettable performances across the country, acknowledging the massive feedback received across the country.

The tour represents a collaborative celebration of Papua New Guinea's diverse musical talent, uniting artists from across the nation to honour Saii Kay's iconic hits and that of featured artists.

With anticipation building, Saii Kay's "Unlove" album and nationwide tour promises to captivate audiences and leave an enduring impact on the country's music scene.