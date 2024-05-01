Revival of International Dance Day

This year's event marked the launch of the “Kumainge Dance Publication,” a new series by the Institute of PNG Studies (IPNGS), continuing the legacy of its inaugural director, Ulli Beier, who initiated cultural discussion papers in 1974.

The revival of the celebration and the publication was spearheaded by the IPNGS with the support of the National Cultural Commission (NCC).

During the event, NCC executive director, Steven Enomb Kilanda expressed his enthusiasm for the new series, emphasizing the importance of understanding and appreciating cultural heritage to foster unity.

“I am very happy that the Institute of Papua New Guinea Studies has decided to revive such a series, but also revitalize it using present-day technological innovation,” said Mr Kilanda.

He also acknowledged the contributions of IPNGS staff, including Emmanuel Daniel, a researcher and taibubu performer, whose insights have significantly shaped the new publication.

He encouraged students from the creative arts program at the university to remain dedicated to their studies, underscoring the importance of resilience and passion in overcoming challenges and achieving future success.

The Kumainge publication aims to stimulate conversations about culture and promote a deeper appreciation for the myriad forms and traditions of dance globally.

This initiative, coupled with the annual celebration, seeks to enhance the recognition of dance as a crucial element of human expression and cultural identity.