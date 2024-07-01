Refreshing Cinema Experience with Coke

The collaboration aims to elevate the movie-going experience for fans with a refreshed space featuring Coca-Cola branding and a relaxed ambience.

The revamped lounge provides a comfortable retreat for guests to unwind before and after movies. It was unveiled to cinema-goers at the debut screening of the new “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” movie. Guests enjoyed complimentary Coke Zero and popcorn courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola PNG plans to host private screenings, premieres, and sampling events throughout 2024 in the new Coca-Cola Premium Lounge. Guests like Daniel Paon and Marie Vere praised the new look and amenities, while Sylvia Pascoe highlighted the lounge's inviting atmosphere and community vibe. Gabriel Manoi of Coca-Cola emphasized their goal to create excitement and foster community through experiences like the Premium Lounge.

The debut screening of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" at the newly refurbished lounge received positive reviews, blending action and comedy to entertain audiences. The sequel, set in Miami, follows detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett on a daring mission.