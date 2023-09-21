Raw artists called for Pacific Break

With the support of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and co-hosts the Australian High Commission in Papua New Guinea, the winner of the competition will get an opportunity to perform at Womadelaide festival, which is the biggest international music festivals in Australia.

Danielle Morgan, Papua New Guinean singer, was the winner of last year’s Pacific Break. Her journey will be showcased tonight.

“I’m just pumped for tonight, I can’t wait to see everyone here, to hear some music and see what PNG and the Pacific have to offer. I think the world is starting to wake up to what is happening in the Pacific, the world is watching what we are doing. Things like Pacific Break is a platform for others to see what Pacific artists have,” said Ngaiire.

Ngaiire added that PNG is diverse and has so much to offer in the music industry.

Australian hip hop musician and ABC radio host, Hau Latukefu, is in the country as well and will broadcast a special edition of his weekly music show In The Fale: Live From Moresby.

The competition entry is currently open and will run till the first week of November 2023. The free launch concert will be co-hosted by the Australian High Commission in Papua New Guinea.