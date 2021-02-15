Prince Harry and Meghan expecting second child

The spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Harry and Meghan are preparing to welcome a brother or sister for their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned one last May.

The couple shared a black and white picture of themselves under a tree, with Harry resting his hand on Meghan's head as she cradles her bump.

The Duchess and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, moved to California to live away from the media spotlight, after stepping back as senior royals in January 2020.