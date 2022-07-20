Premier of 'For My Father'

His latest show will feature the conversation around the cost of funeral expenses and how families are affected. Here is a brief in the lead up to the show’s premier.

What is the cost of death for the living? Is it worth grieving for someone who caused you grief in life? When four siblings are burdened with the costs of a funeral, a hauskrai and the burial of their deceased father, they turn to their neglected half-brother who has the means to pay for it all.

Creative Director for the 2021 Mosin Hills PNG FASHION WEEK and talented Director, Producer, Screenwriter, Playwright and Actor, Kuliniasi had this to say about his latest extravaganza.

"I can only say that For My Father is like being invited to someone's house and then the family starts fighting in front of you. It's gritty, it's emotional, it's mature and because it's family it picks at the things that make us vulnerable. My hope is that people relate but also are moved. It's also very different from my last shows, this time I’m testing and experimenting how we stage and experience theatre,” says Kuliniasi.

For My Father is the latest production and is his first play being produced independently, and it is a play that delves into a broken blended family, questions the hauskrai and cultural obligations we have around death and delves into the trauma of child abuse.

For My Father Premiers on August 25th and runs for three nights only and is rated MA. Tickets go on sale soon.