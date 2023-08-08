Popondetta to launch arts and music festival

He made this announcement through a media conference held on Monday 7th August that the festival for the first time will feather Papua New Guinea artist like Wame Blood, Stagajah and other PNG musicians on the show.

Unlike the Tapa and Tatoo festival, this event is established as an avenue to showcase local talent through the art of music.

MP Masere said this festival will be the first of its kind initially held at Popondetta every 16th of September to showcase the art of music through local talent and embrace the existence of Papua New Guinea's music industry.

“This festival will be established as an avenue or medium for our locals to promote their talent,” he said.

Masere said the idea of bringing the artist from Port Moresby to Popondetta is for both Popondetta and Moresby music artists to work together.

“The artists will be engaged with our local artists working in collaboration to ensure that they find a pathway to promote their music around the country,” he said.

He said Popondetta music artists are good at producing songs and creating music and this festival will bring them out of their comfort zone.

“The music industry is a sector that does not have enough support from the government and often does not make money, therefore, establishing this kind of initiative will enable support from the government.”

Masere said the festival will not only showcase talent but create employment for young Papua New Guineans in the music industry.

He added that the festival will also pave way for the music industry to create a PNG Music Council that will be established to monitor and regulate the industry.

Wame Blood frontman, Johnny Yawari thanked the member for the initiative stating that this will be a lifetime opportunity for the music industry in PNG to showcase their talent, adding that the PNG music industry is struggling to make money.

He said the entertainment and music industry need support and this festival will be a step forward.