PNG musik awards cancelled

PNGFM Ltd, parent company of NAU FM, YUMI FM and LEGEND FM, made the announcement on Monday 2nd November.
However, in a significant first, this year’s YUMI FM PNG MUSIK AWARDS will be held in a radio broadcast event.
In its 16th year, this is the only event that recognises the efforts of artists in the country.
Despite the cancellation of the usual event, an on-air radio show will be held on 93 YUMI FM with winners’ announcements to be made on the night.
The eight categories are:
- Best New Artist
- Artist of the Year
- Song of the Year
- Male Artist of the Year
- Female Artist of the Year
- International Artist of the Year (APRA)
- Best Duo/Group of the Year
- Producer of the Year