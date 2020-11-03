 

PNG musik awards cancelled

08:38, November 3, 2020
The YUMIFM PNG MUSIK AWARDS 2020 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed.

PNGFM Ltd, parent company of NAU FM, YUMI FM and LEGEND FM, made the announcement on Monday 2nd November.

However, in a significant first, this year’s YUMI FM PNG MUSIK AWARDS will be held in a radio broadcast event.

In its 16th year, this is the only event that recognises the efforts of artists in the country.

Despite the cancellation of the usual event, an on-air radio show will be held on 93 YUMI FM with winners’ announcements to be made on the night.

The eight categories are:

  1. Best New Artist
  2. Artist of the Year
  3. Song of the Year
  4. Male Artist of the Year
  5. Female Artist of the Year
  6. International Artist of the Year (APRA)
  7. Best Duo/Group of the Year
  8. Producer of the Year
