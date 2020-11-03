PNG musik awards cancelled

PNGFM Ltd, parent company of NAU FM, YUMI FM and LEGEND FM, made the announcement on Monday 2nd November.

However, in a significant first, this year’s YUMI FM PNG MUSIK AWARDS will be held in a radio broadcast event.

In its 16th year, this is the only event that recognises the efforts of artists in the country.

Despite the cancellation of the usual event, an on-air radio show will be held on 93 YUMI FM with winners’ announcements to be made on the night.

The eight categories are: