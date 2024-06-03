PNG Musicians Awarded

The event celebrated both emerging and established talents across 10 categories.

The nominees for Best New Artist included Shadows of Souths, Legality, Ewanedtz, and Fisix, showcasing the fresh talent rising in the PNG music scene. Album of the Year contenders were Sprigga Mek with the Kanaka Messenger Album, Saii Kay's Unlove Volume 3 EP, Tonton Malele's Maimai Inc. Volume 1 Album, and 4Blordz and Danz Blantz with Panu EP, each demonstrating exceptional musical craftsmanship.

The Song of the Year category highlighted chart-topping hits like, "Aburusim" by 4Blordz and Danz Blantz, "Missim Yu" by Mikes Toto featuring Bee White & King Swagger, and "Block Mangi" by Kande Dwayne & Skwatas featuring Jay Why & Geez Yaga. Male Artist of the Year nominees included Saii Kay, Tonton Malele, and Sprigga Mek, while Female Artist of the Year saw nominations for Raylinda, Legality, and Upzy Galama.

In addition to individual accolades, the event celebrated group efforts with the Best Duo/Group of the Year category, featuring Minigulai Band, 4Blordz, and Jnr Vigi. The Producer of the Year nominees, Statz Mahn, Jemboii, and Dr Wiz, were recognised for their behind-the-scenes contributions to the music industry.

Listener engagement played a significant role in this year's awards, with the Justin Kili Award and the Listener's Choice Song of the Year determined by public votes through calls, walk-ins, or social media.

Voting for the Justin Kili Award took place from March 11th to March 24th, while the Listener's Choice Song of the Year voting occurred between April 29th and June 12th.

A poignant moment of silence was held in honour of those lost who contributed immensely to the PNG music scene both on and off stage, reflecting the community's respect and gratitude for their lasting impact.

This year marked the inaugural partnership between KCHL and PNGFM Ltd for the YumiFM PNG Musik Awards. The YUMIFM PNG Musik Awards 2023 received support from sponsors Justin Kili Award Sponsor Keynote, Lamana Hotel, Trophy Haus, Event Techz, PrintSol, Budget Rent-a-Car, Hannah's Beauty Box, NAU FM, LEGEND FM, PNG HAUSBUNG, MAGIC FACTORY, and was managed by the Total Even Company.

This collective effort ensured the event's success and continued promotion of Papua New Guinea's vibrant music scene.