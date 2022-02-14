A PNG Girl on Ramsay Street

Gemma is an Australian actress who expressed that she felt honored in being chosen to be a part of such an iconic Australian show.

During an interview, she said this in her reaction to landing the role, “I was also excited by what this representation would mean for a lot of people, especially on such a mainstream show.”

She added, “I’m a big advocate for queer people playing queer roles. I am excited about this representation for several reasons – I get to play myself, a queer Papua New Guinean Christian. That is pretty monumental.”

Gemma had set up three main working goals for this year; to get her first long form writing credit, shoot a recurring role and shoot a supporting role. She managed to do all three and then some.

She experienced a few setbacks but none of which dampened her determination to see this year through no matter what.

Gemma will play the cast character Kiri Hua Durant who is a bit mysterious, flirty, and very morally driven and a good girl at heart, but does find herself in the middle of a lot of drama.

Gemma’s debut appearance on the Australian soap opera ‘Neighbors’ is scheduled for March 24, 2022.