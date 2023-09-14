PNG Fashion week host commercial shows

The show started yesterday, 13th September, 2023.

Director of PNG Fashion week, Philma Kelegai, said these small shows are a lead up to the NGCB Paradise Runway at the Hilton Hotel this Saturday 16th, September.

“Rangeview reached out to me, so we are really lucky and pleased. I think they recognized what we do so the. They also recognized what we do with our kids and we promote products the way we hype for fashion week so they wanted to take advantage of that and engage with us to market and promote.

“We have got a great platform, great kids and great talent. We created a program in the Independence season because it’s a great season to market products. So, we have the shows on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and the lead up to our big show so we also take advantage of those dates to also push our branding as well,” said Kelegai.

Kelegai added that this is a great opportunity for youths to get involved and explore industry opportunities.

“When we opened up our auditions for fashion week season six we had over a thousand and five young people audition for a spot with our big fashion show this month. We only have 40 spots available so out of a thousand and five we had to pick the best of the best. We are really lucky that Rangeview reached out to us because we are able to now give jobs to other kids who missed out on the big show so they are able to do the smaller shows and take part in these events,” added Kelegai.

Products from Rangeview showcased were Toscana, Sizesmall, Rizzo, Carpaton and Honor 90 phones.

“The shows at Rangeview lead up to our big show at Hilton Hotel which is our own show. We will be having the NGCB Paradise Runway it’s a massive event, 15 designers participating all showcasing large collections 15 pieces, 14 capsules and 1 traditional inspired piece. We have the runway and the awards ceremony after,” Kelegai said.