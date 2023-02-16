PNG Fashion Week’s Miss PNG opens shop in Australia

The shop specializes in selling locally designed clothing and art and craft. it aims to cater to the demand for Papua New Guinean-made items in Australia and the surrounding international community.

Philma Kelegai, Director of PNG Fashion Week, stated that the Brisbane branch, located at 28/198 Adelaide Street, Anzac Square, would provide a gateway for local designers to tap into the international market and expand their brands to reach more international clients.

For over five years, the Miss Papua New Guinea shop located at Vision City in Port Moresby has carried local brands created by local Papua New Guineans, creating a mark in the fashion and textile industry as a brand that is here to stay.

Kelegai said that with the country facing an economic downturn regarding inflation and SME success rates, the business's focus is to explore promising opportunities at the international level and look outside of the local market.

"With the opening of our newest shop in Brisbane, our clients (local designers) can now have direct access to the international market as whatever products we have in our branch in the country will be the same for our international branch as well," Kelegai said.

Miss Papua New Guinea is a business pathway for local fashion designers and creators who are part of the country's premier fashion platform, PNG Fashion Week.

Kelegai added, "With a platform as massive as PNG Fashion Week, the potential for promoting local brands is very promising, and we focus on pushing and encouraging local designers through all our major activities, the most coveted being the NGCB Paradise Runway."

Dubbed as "the future of culture, the NGCB Paradise Runway is PNG Fashion Week's largest and most popular high fashion runway, dedicated to promoting PNG’s diversity through culturally and traditionally inspired designs.

The National Gaming Control Board (NGCB), is the naming rights sponsors to the NGCB Paradise Runway. CEO Imelda Agon officially opened Miss Papua New Guinea - Brisbane on Tuesday 14 February, 2023.