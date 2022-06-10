PNG Drama Returns To Screens

It Takes A Village is a stunning story that explores the passions, strengths and stories of Papua New Guineans, set in PNG and filmed by a local cast and crew.

Funded by the Australian Government, the four new episodes of It Takes A Village aim to educate audiences, through the medium of film, about the importance of supporting women and pregnancy. Each episode is based on real stories of PNG women.

The key aim of It Takes a Village is to raise awareness about the risks associated with pregnancy, childbirth, to promote maternal and child health, and to address COVID-19 vaccine myths and misinformation.

“Communicating important health and social messages to the community can be challenging, which is why we are using the medium of entertainment to help convey these important messages,” Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp, said.

“The aim of It Takes A Village is to raise awareness of maternal health, gender-based violence and COVID-19, in order to positively influence the lives and behaviours of the audience.”

It Takes A Village actor, and real-life flying doctor, Dr Barry Kirby AO, said It Takes A Village aims to contribute to social change across PNG.

“Our aim with this show is to encourage more PNG women to visit a health centre during their pregnancy, and to have medically supervised births, because we know that can contribute to better outcomes for mothers and babies,” Dr Barry said.

“Importantly, It Takes A Village shows how important men are in this equation. Fathers and men have an important role to play when it comes to pregnancy and childbirth, and this show features role models of men whoare strong, supportive and who protect women during this most precious and vulnerable time.”

It Takes A Village was produced by Screencraft Media, in collaboration with the charity The Hands of Rescue. Creator and Director, Michael Fardell ACS, said the show aims to benefit the people of PNG.

The first episode of It Takes A Village aired in March 2020, with the production of additional episodes delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Episodes 2-5 filmed in early 2022.

Episode two of It Takes A Village will air on Monday 27 June at 7pm on TVWAN.