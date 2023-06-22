PNG’s young violinist

Grade 11 student at the Busu Secondary School in Lae, Charlene Sahoto, went viral after a video of her playing the violin at their recent school exhibition was uploaded on social media.

The 17-year-old, who is from Manus and Bougainville, dreams of being part of an international orchestra; playing on a stage with other like-minded musicians, touching hearts and minds with their melodies.

With her family’s support, Charlene is steadily walking towards her dream following her acceptance into Fountainview Academy in Canada.

“When I was in Grade Seven – this was in 2018 – my mom saw a Facebook post by Eyrie Music School and they said that they were going to have a two-week music program in Moresby and one of the instruments that they were teaching was violin,” shared Charlene.

“By then, I had already known how to play the guitar and keyboard. And so when she said violin I was like ‘Ok, add it to the list’.

“I went twice, first in (December) 2018 then in 2019. At that time, we were living in Kokopo. So I only went for holidays and came back again.

“When I first held the violin, I was thinking, I didn’t even know these things existed in my country but, here it is,” she laughingly said.

“It was foreign. It was new, very new and it was terrifying because before they actually gave us the instrument they said, ‘ok, this is a very delicate instrument and you have to hold it the right way’. And so, when they first gave me, I was very stiff.”

Her first week of violin lessons were hard, with Charlene nursing bruised fingers and a stiff neck. However, by the end of the two-week music program, she was able to comfortably play nursery rhymes like ‘Mary had a little lamb’.

In March 2019, her mom surprised her by ordering a $60 violin from Australia. In 2020, her mom received a scholarship so they moved to New Zealand for a year, where Charlene took regular lessons.

She is excited about starting the 2023 academic year at Fountainview Academy in August. It will be a self-sponsored journey to develop her passion and talent.

“The main reason why I wanted to go to Fountainview is the music program. One of my dreams is to be part of an orchestra and to play with all these other people, playing the instrument that I am playing. Hopefully, Fountainview gets me there.