PNG’s selfie book launched

“A Catalogue of Selfies from Papua New Guinea” initially started off as a Facebook promotion conducted in August 2020 in the midst of COVID-19.

Publisher, Glenn Armstrong, said the promo, in conjunction with tech company, Cool Stuf, asked followers to inbox their favourite selfies to win one of 30 Alcatel mobile devices – a combination of phones, tablets and wifi modems.

“Once again, my publishing instincts came in and I thought, well, I could produce a book,” he stated. “The book I’ve done at entirely my own expense and I don’t intend to recover any money from it. I’ll donate those books to schools and I’ve given a copy to each and every one of the winners in the promotion.”

Armstrong said the 51-page book was founded on the premise that a picture may speak a thousand words, but words speak even louder.

And with the promotion being conducted in the midst of lockdowns, anxiety and uncertainty, Armstrong believed that individuals were encouraged to refocus on themselves and their loved ones instead of the downside of COVID-19.

Apart from the selfies book, other books like the most recently released 100 Treks Across the Kokoda Trail with Charlie Lynn, and a book of poetry Armstrong published for PNG author, Rashmii Bell, titled: Roses at Eora Creek, have been donated to Lae schools to encourage young adults to read, learn and grow their imaginations.

(Author and publisher, Glenn Armstrong, with Lae-based winners of the selfie promotion)