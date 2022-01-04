PNG’s Dreadlock Doctor

As a teenager growing up, Nancy would always listen to a lot of reggae music with the likes of Lucky Dube’s album ‘House of Exile’ playing off the Walkman her mum had bought her for Christmas.

“I was in grade five or six and back in the day, having a Walkman was the in thing at the time and because it did not come with a cassette, I went looking for one and landed with Lucky Dube’s album ‘House of Exile’. Having listened to this album for months the reggae colors began to grow on me. I would own and dress in the famous red, yellow and green colors,” said Nancy.

The music spoke to her in such a way that it even helped her get through low times as a teenager and with her love for this came her new passion and journey in Dreadlocks.

Nancy’s first attempt at doing dreadlocks was using soap into strands of her hair and sitting hours in the scorching sun seeing if it would lock in and this struggle went on for a while especially with her soft texture of hair.

This prompted her to learn how to do dreadlocks better and the idea seemed to show promise in demand, so she did an online course for a few months but prior to that she would spend hours watching YouTube tutorials.

This grew her interest more and eventually had her thinking about starting a business that would help her help others in maintaining locs they already had or where thinking of having.

After having being awarded as a certified loctician, Nancy started her business journey with a Facebook page that landed her house calls then eventually landed a spot in a shared space to set up shop with 5 to 7 clients a day. That is many hours spent on her feet all day.

Nancy and her team of professional locticians specialize in the starting, maintaining, caring, and styling of a person’s dreadlocks also known as locs. These rope-like strands of hair are formed by locking or braiding hair and the style is visually similar to braids.

However, where braids can be prepared immediately and finished, dreadlocks properly require a period of maturation, which does not strictly end and various methods are used to prepare and maintain dreadlocks.

The Dreadlocks Doctor has clients in and around the city and travels when required as they provide all necessary service for that special Dreadlock do.

Nancy hopes that in the future she can have a set up posted in different provinces as she has a good following from outside of the city as well, this she is working towards in the next two years.