Pacific Break 2023 Launch

This year's quest to discover the best original talent in the Pacific and Timor-Leste kicks off with an exclusive concert in Port Moresby.

PNG-born Australian artist Ngaiire will headline the event, making a special journey from Australia to Port Moresby to deliver a captivating performance. Joining her on stage will be last year's Pacific Break winner, Danielle, along with ABC Radio Australia's music host and DJ, Hau Latukefu, who will broadcast a unique edition of his weekly music show, "In The Fale: Live From Moresby."

Pacific Break offers unsigned artists residing in the Pacific and Timor-Leste a life-changing opportunity. The winner of this competition will be flown to Australia's largest international music festival, WOMADelaide, scheduled for March 2024. Over the course of the six-week campaign, featured artists will have their music and videos showcased on various ABC platforms, including ABC Radio Australia and ABC Australia programs, as well as ABC Pacific's digital and social media accounts.

Claire M. Gorman, Head of International Services at ABC, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "It's great to see Pacific Break returning this year. It's an important springboard connecting Pacific artists with audiences across the region, and we welcome artists from all genres and all corners of the Pacific to enter their tracks for consideration."

This year's winner will be determined by a panel of judges, including Ngaiire and ABC Radio Australia music hosts Hau Latukefu ("In The Fale"), Sose Fuamoli ("On The Record"), and Rick Howe ("Island Music").

Ngaiire shared her thoughts, saying, "There is so much raw talent in the islands. I feel like the world is going to turn towards what's happening in Pacific music at some point, and Pacific Break is playing an integral part in laying the groundwork. I'm really happy to be a part of the initiative this year, helping to find the next winner, and even more excited that I get to come home and celebrate it with a live performance with my band."

The launch concert, which is free to attend, will be co-hosted by the Australian High Commission in Papua New Guinea and held at Port Moresby's The Gold Club. Ngaiire and Danielle's performances will be recorded and made available for audiences to listen to on ABC Radio Australia and online through ABC Pacific.

The ABC originally introduced Pacific Break in 2008, and past winners include notable names such as Vanuatu group 26 Roots, PNG singer Danielle, and artists like Sprigga Mek (PNG), Emmanuel Mailau (PNG), III Kings (Solomon Islands), BSQ (Fiji), and Jaik Berg (Cook Islands).

Entries for the competition will open on September 21 and close at midnight on November second, with the winner set to be announced on ABC Radio Australia's morning show, "Nesia Daily," on Thursday, November 9.