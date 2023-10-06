Novel Unearths Australia's WWII PNG Legacy

Drawing on her firsthand experiences in PNG, Jones weaves a captivating historical romance that delves into a less-explored facet of Australia’s relationship with its former colony.

Set against the backdrop of the Pacific War, the narrative follows the intertwined lives of childhood friends, Amelia and Daniel.

As the war unfolds, Amelia faces evacuation to Australia, while Daniel, a mixed-race New Guinean, and grapples with his determination to protect his home despite being barred from enlisting by the Australian Army.

The story intensifies when their town, Salamaua, falls under Japanese attack, forcing them on separate treks through New Guinea's challenging terrain in a bid to escape.

Author Marisa Jones explains that "A Dangerous Land" aims to shed light on themes of racism and colonialization, intertwining these with real-life events during the war.

“When I set out to write this book, my intention was to create a story that celebrates Papua New Guinea,” author Marisa Jones said about A Dangerous Land. It is a uniquely beautiful and richly diverse country that I have come to call home, and a place that many Australians have a connection to. But as I delved into the research, I soon learned that PNG has a dark colonial past, a past that still lingers today.

She went on to say, “As the story began to take shape, I realised I couldn’t do it justice without considering Australia’s part. That soon became the focus of the story, a story that I believe is worth knowing. “When Australians think of PNG, they often think of the Kokoda Track and the sacrifices made during World War Two. But there is so much more to the history between Australia and PNG, including the many other campaigns that were fought across the country during the war, as well as Australia’s role as colonisers between 1914 when they acquired the colonies, and 1975 when PNG gained independence.

“PNG is the first instance where Australia was no longer a colony under British rule, but where they were the colonisers. Their treatment of the Indigenous people was appalling and something that shouldn’t be shied away from as we try to understand more about Australia’s colonial past.”

The novel is currently available for purchase online, inviting readers to explore the untold stories that connect Australia and Papua New Guinea during a crucial period in history.