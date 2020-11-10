Nominees for first awards radio broadcast

In a significant first, and despite the cancellation of the usual event, an on-air radio show of the YUMI FM PNG Musik Awards 2020 will be held on 93 YUMI FM with winners’ announcements to be made on Saturday November 28th from 6-8pm.
In its 16th year, this is the only event that recognises the efforts of artists in the country.
The Awards announced nominations and categories.
The eight categories are:
1. Best New Artist
2. Artist of the Year
3. Song of the Year
4. Male Artist of the Year
5. Female Artist of the Year
6. International Artist of the Year (APRA)
7. Best Duo/Group of the Year
8. Producer of the Year
In the Best New Artist of the Year category:
- Don Sebea
- Tasik Yard
- Samuel Samson
In the Artist of the Year category:
- Archie Tarzy
- SaiiKay
- Ragga Siai
- Mal Meninga Kuri
In the Song of the Year category:
- Avorong - Junky
- Nambawan Blo Mi - Mcdonald Taila
- Mezzi - Mal Meninga Kuri
- Humble Huli - Ragga Siai
In the Male Artist of the Year category:
- Archie Tarzy
- SaiiKay
- Ragga Siai
- Mal Meninga Kuri
In the Female Artist of the Year category:
- Idau Ori
- Moho Nillah
- Zia
In the International Artist of the Year (APRA) category:
- Asiovai-Archie Tarzy
- Die Hard-Sailas Kania
- Nathan Nakikus-Angel Oh
In the Best Duo/ Group of the Year category:
- Stagajah
- Wame Blood
In the Producer of the Year category;
- B-Rad
- Stanis Yohang
- Liberty Chapman
“It gives us great pleasure to make note that the Female Artist of the Year category is back this year with three nominees and showing consistency after a return in the 2018 YumiFM PNG Musik Awards,” said PNG FM.
“Other notable mentions are Archie Tarzy and SaiiKay with three nominations in three separate categories.”