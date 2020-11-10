Nominees for first awards radio broadcast

In a significant first, and despite the cancellation of the usual event, an on-air radio show of the YUMI FM PNG Musik Awards 2020 will be held on 93 YUMI FM with winners’ announcements to be made on Saturday November 28th from 6-8pm.

In its 16th year, this is the only event that recognises the efforts of artists in the country.

The Awards announced nominations and categories.

The eight categories are:

1. Best New Artist

2. Artist of the Year

3. Song of the Year

4. Male Artist of the Year

5. Female Artist of the Year

6. International Artist of the Year (APRA)

7. Best Duo/Group of the Year

8. Producer of the Year

In the Best New Artist of the Year category:

Don Sebea

Tasik Yard

Samuel Samson

In the Artist of the Year category:

Archie Tarzy

SaiiKay

Ragga Siai

Mal Meninga Kuri

In the Song of the Year category:

Avorong - Junky

Nambawan Blo Mi - Mcdonald Taila

Mezzi - Mal Meninga Kuri

Humble Huli - Ragga Siai

In the Male Artist of the Year category:

Archie Tarzy

SaiiKay

Ragga Siai

Mal Meninga Kuri

In the Female Artist of the Year category:

Idau Ori

Moho Nillah

Zia

In the International Artist of the Year (APRA) category:

Asiovai-Archie Tarzy

Die Hard-Sailas Kania

Nathan Nakikus-Angel Oh

In the Best Duo/ Group of the Year category:

Stagajah

Wame Blood

In the Producer of the Year category;

B-Rad

Stanis Yohang

Liberty Chapman

“It gives us great pleasure to make note that the Female Artist of the Year category is back this year with three nominees and showing consistency after a return in the 2018 YumiFM PNG Musik Awards,” said PNG FM.

“Other notable mentions are Archie Tarzy and SaiiKay with three nominations in three separate categories.”