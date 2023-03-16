New Ireland artist in jail

Popular New Ireland musician, Jason Suisui, known by his stage name ‘Jayrex’ was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for breaching his probation conditions.

At the Criminal Sitting of the National Court of Justice at Namatanai, Suisui, of Bo village in Namatanai district was convicted of one count of unlawful wounding, and was sentenced on May 11, 2022 to six months’ imprisonment but wholly suspended with conditions.

He, however, breached his probation conditions, particularly in not keeping the peace and of good behaviour.

An application to revoke the suspended sentence against him was heard on January 25th, 2023.

The court ruled that Jason be committed to custody and serve the balance of his sentence of six months.

On January 27, 2023, the court ordered that the revocation be granted, all previous orders to give effect to the suspended sentence are set aside and the offender shall be committed to custody and serve the balance of his sentence for a period of six months.