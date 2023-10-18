NCC Boosts local film industry with K20,000

In a ceremony held in Port Moresby, the NCC presented K20,000 and a formal certificate of recognition to Pacific Media Solution, a local film company headed by filmmaker, Spensor William Wangare.

NCC executive director, Steven Kilanda, emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships to elevate the country's film industry. He highlighted the considerable employment and revenue generation potential that the film industry holds.

As the government-mandated agency responsible for coordinating film production in the country, NCC encourages filmmakers to affiliate with them for formal recognition and support.

Mr Kilanda expressed NCC's dedication to supporting local talent, acknowledging the industry's significance. He announced the implementation of policies aimed at promoting the film industry and culture on a national scale.

In response, Mr Wangare expressed his gratitude to the NCC for recognizing Pacific Media Solution's efforts and providing timely funding.

He revealed that the K20,000 grant would be instrumental in completing the editing process of their feature film, "Black Python," with plans to launch by December. Wangare also thanked the National Capital District Commission for also supporting with K50,000.

With these backing Wangare is confident that they will finish the editing process on time and launch the film as scheduled for December.

"Black Python" is described as an action-packed film in the vein of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, featuring an all-local cast and locally produced VFX special effects and motion graphics.