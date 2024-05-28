NCC Awards K30,000 to Central Music Festival

During the third day of the music festival at Kwikila Station, NCC Executive Director Steven Kilanda presented a dummy cheque to the festival organizers.

Kilanda praised the Central Music Festival's organizing committees, local artists, participants, and the people of Central for their efforts in delivering a well-organized event.

Kilanda highlighted that CMA was the first music association in the country to formally register with the NCC, emphasizing that their success is a direct result of this formal partnership. He encouraged other local musicians and solo artists to follow CMA’s example by forming associations and partnering with the NCC.

“We can't support individual artists due to their sheer number,” Kilanda stated.

Kilanda also announced that the Central Music Festival will now be officially included in the National Cultural Event Calendar, ensuring its annual occurrence.

He stressed the importance of the festival, not just as a musical event but as a driver of broader developmental agendas.

“This is more than just a music festival,” Kilanda remarked, “It is a project that, in the long run, can lead to greater opportunities and development.”

He thanked the Central Provincial government and other sponsors for their support, which contributed to the success of the three-day event that concluded on a high note.