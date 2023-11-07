Naughty by Nature set to rock the Party Capital

Naughty by Nature, consisting of Treach (Anthony Criss), Vin Rock (Vincent Brown), and DJ Kay Gee (Keir Lamont Gist), formed in East Orange, New Jersey in 1986. After their initial breakthrough in 1989 with the album "Independent Leaders," they quickly rose to fame under the mentorship of Queen Latifah, a fellow New Jersey native.

Their first massive hit, "O.P.P.," featuring a sample from the Jackson 5's "ABC," took the music world by storm in 1991. The track climbed to #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains a timeless classic in the hip-hop genre.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to witness Naughty by Nature live in action and groove to their beats and experience the hip-hop magic that has captivated fans around the globe.

The Gold Club will host the show on Saturday, November 25th. Get ready for an unforgettable night with one of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time.