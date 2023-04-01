Musicians collaborate on new track

The song, Wan Solwara (One Ocean), was created by Adrian Tjupurru Fabila and his son Jake in collaboration with Michael Dave, Ruth Maison, Walter Kerevio, Jolista Masu, Robertha Yansi, and Milton Garea during a visit to Bougainville in September 2022.

Richard Mogu and local sound engineer Melchior Wagum mixed Wan Solwara in Buka, while Wantok Musik sound engineers in Australia handled the mastering.

The project showcases the power of cultural exchange in fostering connections between people and supports Australia's Indigenous diplomacy.

The initiative was coordinated by Australia's Development Assistance office in Buka and was supported by public diplomacy funds, as well as the Australian-funded Bougainville Partnership Youth Initiative.

It was carried out in collaboration with the Autonomous Bougainville Government and Wantok Musik.