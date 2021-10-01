Musical Festival Postponed

The event has been postponed from 9th of October to a later date in November. The postponement of the festival gives allowance for the organizers to look into making the event more spectacular than planned out to be.

The organizing committee for the PapaGraun Annual Music Festival advise their ticket holders, Market Stall and F&B Kiosk holder that their tickets are still valid and seats secured.

The sale of tickets continue in line with the momentum of the event, though slower, whilst also working with the Controller’s office and team to adhere to mandatory Niupela Pasin protocols.

SP PapaGraun Committee thanked their sponsors, partners and artist for their continued support and faith in them in delivering what will promise to be an extravagant event upon the new set date.