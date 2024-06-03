Motorcycle rides to headline event

The event is planned for July 5th-6th at Tinibe Field in Middle Erap, Wain Erap LLG.

Event coordinator, Fredrick Jejeri, said they aim to make an explosive start for the first-of-its-kind event, with Niugin Dirt and Lae City Motorbike Club expected to wow the crowd.

The bike rides are scheduled for the second day of the talent show.

“We will also have on display traditional singsing, showcasing of drama and comedies, writing competition, battle of bands, cooking challenge, primary school debates and exhibitions of art works like drawing and painting,” he outlined.

“One of PNG’s local artists, Kande Dwayne, will be attending the show to play some of his hits too.

“We expect a good number of crowd participation, hence security and police will be on ground to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment.”

Apart from a funding support of K25,000 from the Nawaeb District Development Authority, Jejeri said business houses have also stepped in.

“This show will be a community oriented program and I urge LLG and the district to maintain a good working partnership to support it annually,” added Jejeri.

“My executives and I are also looking at incorporating other programs from other sectors to align with this event, next year onwards."