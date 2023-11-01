Morobe Show days away

The show will take place on November 4th-5th at the Lae Showgrounds.

Residents in Lae have already started buying tickets, with the presold prices at K12 for children under 12 years of age and K17 for adults. Children under 2 years old are free.

For the gate price, for both Saturday and Sunday, tickets for adults are selling at K15 and children are K12.

For gold pass, adult tickets are going for K125 per head, gold pass child is K50 and gold pass family is K250. The latter includes two adults and three children under 12.

The show organisers, the Morobe Province Agricultural Society, outlined that the gold pass will allow vehicles into the premises, however everyone in the car must have a gold pass to enter the carpark.

“Security will ask anyone in the car with a general ticket to get out of the car before car entry as there is no general entry gate into the show in the members’ carpark – only a gold pass gate.”

The event will be bigger this year to commemorate the show’s 60th anniversary; making it the longest running agricultural show in PNG.

Sixty-five different singsing groups will entertain showgoers, including the Guard Dog display, horticulture and floriculture displays, the Australian FX Motocross and skydivers, and many more.

Tickets are available at the Showgrounds office while the Professional Haus at Top Town is only selling gold passes.