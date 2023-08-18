Models engage in grooming workshop

The runway extravaganza is scheduled for this Saturday, August 19th, at the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby.

The grooming workshop is a prelude to the event. Air Niugini’s dedicated cabin crew facilitated the workshop. It was a specialized session thoughtfully tailored to cater to the needs of over 20 runway models who are poised to grace the catwalk.

The runway event, hosted under the auspices of the esteemed PNG Fashion and Design Week (PNGFDW) Limited, aims to celebrate creativity, culture, and above all, the spirit of peace.

The grooming workshop extended beyond the realm of mere appearance, divulging into the nuances of personal hygiene and deportment. The course also encompassed vital aspects such as uniform presentation, body language, etiquette, and personal conduct.

The models were guided through the intricacies of hair and makeup, culminating in a detailed demonstration on the art of applying individual makeup.

Air Niugini's cabin crew aimed to imbue the models not just with style and elegance, but also with a profound message of peace and unity.

The models, now armed with the skills and knowledge imparted through the grooming workshop, are anticipated to radiate confidence as they stride down the runway, embodying the essence of peace in their presentation.