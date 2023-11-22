Miss Sky Health & Medical Services Announced

In her commendable effort, she applauded Sky Health for its commitment to inclusivity, particularly in making the pageant and associated events accessible for children with disabilities.

She noted the company's inspiring contributions to fostering a more compassionate and inclusive society and acknowledged Sky Health's educational campaigns, community outreach programs, and partnerships with organisations foused on women's empowerment and children with disabilities.

Managing Director of Sky Health & Medical Services Charles Limbia said it was an honour to have the young lass represent Sky Health as it would go towards a charitable cause as well.

Seven contestants will be participating in the pageant with its program commencing on the 27th of November till the 2nd of December.

The crowning night will be held on the 3rd of December, which also coincides with World Disability Day.