Miss PNG 2019 released

The Miss Pacific Islands Pageant PNG (MPIP PNG) Committee announced this following a meeting between the Committee and Maino during which time an amicable decision was reached.

Chairperson of MPIP PNG, Molly O’Rourke, said: “After discussions with Miss Maino last week, MPIP PNG now formally advises that the reign of the 2019 crowned Miss Papua New Guinea has come to an end and Miss Maino has been released with immediate effect, to focus on her future goals as a private citizen and is no longer the holder of the Miss PNG/Papua New Guinea title.”

O’Rourke acknowledged Maino’s contribution to the MPIP PNG platform during 2019-2020 despite challenges, especially with COVID-19, the subsequent closure of borders and an economic downturn, not only in PNG but around the region.

“We could not hold a Pageant in 2020 which meant Miss Maino had to continue her reign as Miss Papua New Guinea for a longer period than would have been normal.

“For that, we are very grateful.”

The MPIP PNG is focused on developing young women holistically, ensuring that they grow in terms of academia, social consciousness, personal development and exposure to a bigger brighter world with awareness of issues facing PNG and the region.

“Our core purpose is empowerment of women. We are a unique pageant style platform that promotes cultural heritage, traditional values and sharing through tourism about our country and people. MPIP PNG promotes the virtues of confidence, self-worth, integrity and community service with a parallel focus on education – through our scholarship fund,” O’Rourke said.

“The legacy of MPIP PNG are the amazing young women ambassadors that have come through the platform – now doctors, nurses, lawyers, scientists, highly educated Doctorate and Master’s degree holders, young professionals that are active and vocal in their own circles of influence. Also, there are hundreds of young women scholarship recipients all over the country in all fields of study at the provincial level right to the top tertiary institutions.

“Since 2012, the Pageant has spent a total of K1.03 million to assist over 400 young women to complete their education in institutions throughout PNG.

“We crown a young woman as Miss Papua New Guinea annually to be a representative of modern Papua New Guinea, and who can share the values of Melanesia and the spirit of Papua New Guinea in the Pacific region. This young woman has been mentored through our program to be confident in all aspects and be her best self, regardless of background and circumstance.”