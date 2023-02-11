Miss Pacific - Josie’s journey begins

Chairperson of the Miss Pacific Island Pageant PNG Mrs. Molly O’Rouke said that in her new reign, Josie will now look at climate change and partner with the smaller pacific islands to be an advocate for climate change as it is affecting our islands.

She said that young Josie will also talk on women issues such as Gender Based Violence and so many areas that she has to be a part of, as she has a long way to go on this new journey in her life as the crowned Miss Pacific.

Mrs. O’Rouke said that the MPIP PNG Team will do their very best to engage her in a lot of things so that she can bring positive impact in her reign as Miss Pacific.

“Josie Nicholas will be representing PNG and the Pacific region at three major tourism events in partnership with South Pacific Tourism Organisation in Wellington, in Christchurch New Zealand and also in Florida, USA next month and in April this year,” said Mrs. O’Rouke.

She added, “Josie will also be travelling to other Pacific Island nations to promote tourism and the diverse cultures that we share as Pacific people. My team and I would like to dedicate this win firstly to our heavenly Father, God Almighty because our humble journey began with him.”