Miss Pacific Islands Josie Nicholas returns home

Miss Pacific Islands 2023 Josie Nicholas thanked all her supporters and family for enabling her and the MPIP PNG Team in participating at the regional pageant this year in beautiful Samoa.

Miss Nicholas extended her thanks to:

The Government of PNG and Prime Minister James Marape, Minister for National Gaming Control Board and Member for Komo Magarima Open Manaseh Makiba. National Gaming Control Board and its CEO Madame Imelda Agon Telikom The Constantinou Group Niumi Distributors & Relaxo Pacific Gemini Jewelers

Miss Nicholas thanked her supporters who voted for her and sent words of encouragement that helped her get through the regional pageant. She received more than 13, 000 likes on social media platform Facebook which spotted her the People’s Choice Award, and it has been some time since PNG had won this Award.

She thanked the Government of Samoa and the Samoa Tourism Authority for staging a wonderful Miss Pacific Islands event after three years.

“It will be a great honor and privilege to serve and represent the Pacific Islands, its people and its diverse cultures during my reign as Miss Pacific Islands,” said the proud Miss Nicholas.

She added, “My schedule and program for the year is yet to be finalized but I look forward to what lies ahead.”