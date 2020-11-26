Meet Patricia Naisara, new host for the Pacific Way

Naisara is a lawyer by profession with a background experience as a TV Producer and Presenter with Fiji’s Mai TV. Naisara is also a former Miss Hibiscus, choreographer and contemporary dancer and Mom to 3 wonderful boys!

Q: What are some highlights of your 'personal achievements'?

P: The greatest personal achievement of my life has been becoming a mother to three wonderful boys and even more so a child on the autism spectrum. Most people look up to their heroes, I’m raising mine. As an avid feminist I have been blessed with the opportunity to raise the future men of our country.

Q: How do you spend your 'free-time'?

P: With my family and appreciating the support group and ‘village’ I have helping me raise my children and achieve my aspirations and ambitions as a career mum.

Q: What do you currently do?

P: Survive and appreciate the life and card dealt to me. I am a lawyer by profession having recently left private practice to join the Banking industry.

Q: Your message?

P: Being labeled a female leader. I am not a fan of labels and titles as I have always believed that they created boundaries and boxes that people needed to fit into. However, I have embraced the opportunity to be a champion for change and can only hope that I live up to the (realistic) expectations placed on me.

Photo supplied Caption: Patricia Naisara (left) with Lenora Qereqeretabua