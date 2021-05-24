Madang pageant announced

Maureen Hill announced that the pageant will also introduce a male category, and so the event will now have the Mr and Miss Madang Pageant 2021.

Five male and five female contestants between the ages of 18 and 25 will compete for the titles.

The pageant will commence on the 23rd of July with the traditional category.

The Madang Rotary Club has requested for sponsors who would like to back a contestant for the pageant.

The annual Madang charity event has raised funds towards various health and education projects, and previously raised funds towards the blood bank at Madang’s Modilon General Hospital.

This year, the funds will go towards purchasing equipment for local community health centres in Madang Province.