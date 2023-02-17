Legendary Pop Composer passes at age 94

During his decades-long career, Bacharach wrote hundreds of songs, many of which have become classics that we’ve all danced to or sung along to at some point. In fact, 73 of his songs charted in the top 40 in the United States.

Bacharach was born and raised in New York and was a classically trained musician who served in the United States Army. He met fellow lyricist Hal David in 1957, and together they produced the UK number-one hits "The Story of My Life" (recorded by Michael Holliday) and "Magic Moments" (recorded by Perry Como).

Following these successes, David and Bacharach went on to write many more chart-topping songs, including "I Say a Little Prayer" (recorded by Aretha Franklin), "What’s New Pussycat?" (recorded by Tom Jones), "The Look of Love" (recorded by Dusty Springfield), and "Make It Easy on Yourself" (recorded by the Walker Brothers).

In 1969, "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head," which was performed by B.J. Thomas and featured in the film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, won both a Grammy and an Oscar, while Bacharach’s music for the film won an Oscar for best original score.

Bacharach was married four times in his life, and in 1993, he married his fourth wife, Jane Hansen. Hansen and three of his four children survive him. Sadly, Bacharach’s daughter Nikki committed suicide in 2007 at the age of 40.