LBC Supports Central Music Festival

The sponsorship, totaling K40,000, includes cash and in-kind contributions, with K15,000 in cash and K25,000 in stock from LBC and its partner, Oceania Beverage Ltd (OBL).

As the official beverage partner, LBC will provide consigned stock to all stallholders and vendors participating in the event, branded with the sponsor's logo and supplied under a security bond arrangement. Additionally, LBC will supply merchandise to selected top trending solo artists for promotional use on their official social media platforms.

The company will also actively promote the Central Music Festival on its Facebook page and FM100's Pawa Breakfast Show to maximise exposure. The Central Music Association (CMA) expressed gratitude to LBC, highlighting them as the first corporate organisation to support the festival.

CMA will provide LBC with a corporate stall for promotional purposes and ensure vendors agree to sell LBC and OBL beverage products during the event. The inaugural Central Music Festival, endorsed by Central Province Governor Rufina Peter, will occur from May 24 to 26, 2024, in Kwikila, Rigo District.

The festival will feature various activities and performances, including string bands, cultural groups, solo artists, and gospel concerts. Governor Peter endorsed the plan to extend the festival to other districts, using the Rigo Music Festival as a blueprint.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for both LBC and CMA as they embark on this partnership to bring music and culture to the forefront of the community.