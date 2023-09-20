Laku Mic, New Beginnings

Music producer/singer real name 'Micka Talvat jnr,' or commonly known as ‘Laku Mic’ is now back and preparing to re-enter the music arena with the release of new songs produced by his new record company, Insisght Records.

He produced music for 6ix7five Entertainment prior to his break. Due to personal circumstances, he chose to stop creating music.

“I’ve been listening to music that’s been put out there and I believe as artists we have a part to play in the messages we put out in our songs.”

In addition to his new record label formed a month ago, he has also created a new music group called ‘Insight Crew’ with pals Adrian Uvia, popularly known as BMT, and Cameron Bart who goes by his stage name ‘Cammy Bee’.

Along with their new single, 'Nogut Marasin,' ft Tonton Malele which will be released this Friday, the band plans to release music with positive messages in the hopes that it will inspire listeners and fans.