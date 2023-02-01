Kuliniasi to premier event of the year

This will be part of Focus Marketing Solutions' (FMS) Arts Awareness Month.

"Arts Awareness Month is a collaboration between Andrew Kuliniasi, Art Activism and Focus Marketing Solutions as we strive to address social issues through performance art,” said Managing Director of Focus Marketing Solutions, Christine Peipul.

She added, "This is a must watch event, you have masterpieces written by PNG's leading playwright Andrew Kuliniasi. He Is Victor and For My Father having rave reviews and his newest play set to provoke conversations about violence, specifically gender based violence in the communities.

“You also have Art Activism performances that proceed each show that invite audiences to be open to the subject matter as well as panel discussions on the Saturday performances (matinees) to help audiences digest, question and seek professional opinions on how to make change to the subjects covered in the shows.”

Director Kuliniasi said this production is set to be the biggest event in theatre for this year, “Arts Awareness is about telling powerful stories that matter, I'm so privileged that these are stories that I've written, but these are stories for Papua New Guineans being told by Papua Bew Guineans so we hope everyone who can see this show comes to watch.”

Arts Awareness runs although out March at the Moresby Arts Theatre. Tickets are currently on-sale on the Ticket Bilum App, with physical sales coming soon and the show dates are as follows: