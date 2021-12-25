Kate surprises concert audience with piano performance

Kate appeared alongside the musician Tom Walker in a clip shown at the Westminster Abbey event.

The pair took part in secret filming at a recording studio ahead of the concert, which was broadcast on ITV.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas was staged for people who supported their communities during the Covid pandemic.

A clip of the duchess performing with Walker on his previously unheard Christmas song, For Those Who Can't Be Here, has been posted on the Kensington Palace Twitter feed.

British singer-songwriter Walker said he was approached by the duchess after they met at a charity event.