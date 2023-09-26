K26,000 for Drekikier Cultural Show

Scheduled for October 4th-6th, 2023, in Drekikier District, East Sepik Province, this event is set to celebrate the unique cultures of the region.

Harold Melehei, Chairman of the Drekikier Cultural Show, expressed gratitude for the NCC's continued support, emphasizing the vital role cultural events play in preserving traditions.

David Taim, Executive Manager at NCC, stressed the importance of community involvement in cultural festivals, urging local authorities, including local level governments, districts, and provincial bodies, to back these events.

Taim highlighted that such cultural programs not only enable cultural participation but also serve as a platform for driving community development initiatives.

The NCC's support extends beyond Drekikier, as it has also funded other cultural festivals in East Sepik Province this year, including the Sepik River Crocodile Festival and the National Mambu and Garamut Cultural Festival.

The NCC's dedication to cultural preservation and development remains unwavering, fostering a stronger connection between the people and their rich heritage.